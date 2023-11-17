Farm Online
Murray Darling Basin communities plan protest about water bill changes

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
November 17 2023 - 11:00am
NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin -"We are vehemently opposed to this bill, and rather than come and talk to us they hid in Canberra and held hearings," Mr Martin said. Photo: supplied
To have their voices heard by the Albanese government, Basin communities, farmers and businesses will join forces for the nation's largest ever protest next week against a controversial water bill which could have massive impacts.

