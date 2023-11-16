Farm Online
Home/News

National Ag Day a chance to say thanks

Updated November 17 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Agriculture Day is a chance to celebrate farmers, food and fibre. File image.
National Agriculture Day is a chance to celebrate farmers, food and fibre. File image.

Today the nation collectively tips its hat to farmers across the nation for agriculture's biggest day on the calendar - National Agriculture Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.