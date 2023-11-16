Today the nation collectively tips its hat to farmers across the nation for agriculture's biggest day on the calendar - National Agriculture Day.
National Farmers' Federation President David Jochinke said the day synonymous with the "I love farmers" logo was a chance to celebrate, inspire and learn.
"It doesn't matter if you're in a high rise or a header, this is a day for all Australians to come together to celebrate our incredible food and fibre," Mr Jochinke said.
"It's a day for farmers and people in agriculture to showcase what they do and to start conversations with kids and the wider community about what they do.
"But it's also a day for all Australians to engage with the farming world, to learn more, and celebrate our farmers the incredible food and fibre they grow."
This year's theme "Grow you good thing!" is also the catch cry the NFF hopes people will get behind.
"Many farmers are facing a below average growing season and livestock prices have tanked," Mr Jochinke said.
"Shout outs of 'Grow you good thing!' from the community will go a long way."
