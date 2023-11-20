Farm Online
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Home/News

Choice grazing country in south-west Victoria with its 129-year-old homestead already sold

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
November 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Explorer Major Mitchell successfully encouraged the state's first farmers, the Henty family, to move from Portland to premium farm country at Merino. Pictures from Southern Grampians Livestock Real Estate
Explorer Major Mitchell successfully encouraged the state's first farmers, the Henty family, to move from Portland to premium farm country at Merino. Pictures from Southern Grampians Livestock Real Estate

The home block of a farm for sale in one of Victoria's premier grazing districts has sold for close to the asking price.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.