The home block of a farm for sale in one of Victoria's premier grazing districts has sold for close to the asking price.
Farm land in the prized Merino district of south-west Victoria has been in demand since the Hentys first selected land there in 1837 at the urging of explorer Major Mitchell.
The Merino farm's home block Glenlivet across (82ha, 202 acres) on Switchback Road has sold for $1,262,000.
It includes the farm's four-bedroom homestead built in 1894.
A sale price of $7.5 million has been asked for the entire farm or $6500 per acre across its 469 hectares (1159 acres).
The home block has sold for around $6250 per acre.
One of Merino's earliest stations, Glenlivet features the fertile dark loam soils and reliable 640mm annual rainfall the region is famous for.
The station was involved in a soldier settlement scheme after World War One.
Agents say with an excellent fertiliser history, improved pastures and good fencing, the property remains production ready.
Glenlivet was offered as a whole or in six non contingent lots.
The homestead has an updated kitchen with electric cooking and walk in pantry plus three living areas.
The home was sited to take in the district views.
Other improvements include a three-bay lock up garage, four-bay machinery shed with power.
There is also a workshop with concrete floor and power, a two-stand woolshed and yards, hay shed and various other shedding.
It takes in seven main paddocks with frontage to Miakite Creek plus six dams across two titles.
The other pieces of the farm offered include Jimmys on Northcotts Road includes 84ha (209 acres) on six paddocks and frontage to Miakite Creek plus four dams on four titles.
Mungala on the Merino-Grassdale Road includes 162ha (401 acres) with a three-bedroom home, established garden and top views with a garage, hay and machinery shed.
It has the cattle yards with crush across nine main paddocks, 10 dams on two titles.
Teddies on the Digby-Glenorchy Road includes 42ha (104 acres) with three main paddocks and three dams on a single title.
Hussons on Hussons Lane Tahara West is on 57ha (142 acres) on three main paddocks with three dams on one title.
Finally, Balls on the Merino-Grassdale Road, has two main paddocks, three dams on one title.
For more information contact the agents from Southern Grampians Livestock Real Estate - Heath Templeton on 0408 368370 and Jill McErvale on 0409 786285.
