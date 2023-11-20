Farm Online
Monday, November 20, 2023
Home/News

Ilfracombe's Daunton offers excellent feed, water and location

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 20 2023 - 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Western Queensland property Daunton is described as 2181 hectares of conservatively managed country offering feed, water and location. Picture supplied
Western Queensland property Daunton is described as 2181 hectares of conservatively managed country offering feed, water and location. Picture supplied

Western Queensland property Daunton is described as 2181 hectares (30,099 acres) of conservatively managed country offering feed, water and location.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.