Farm Online
Home/Beef

Cattle prices continue to rise as El Nino fears start to ease

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
November 21 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producers are now smiling a bit more at saleyards, thanks to an uptick in the market fuelled by an improved seasonal outlook.
Producers are now smiling a bit more at saleyards, thanks to an uptick in the market fuelled by an improved seasonal outlook.

As cattle prices continue to creep up, the argument that El Nino panic led to a premature and overdone drought market is holding more weight and with it the case for upward movement from here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.