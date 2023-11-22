Farm Online
Thursday, November 23, 2023
New laboratory test aims to better identify cattle with mastitis-causing bacteria

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
November 22 2023 - 6:00pm
Koru Diagnostics business development manager Alison Digney said events like the October 2022 Victorian floods could rapidly spread Staph aureus bacteria. Picture supplied.
An East Gippsland farm case study on Staph aureus has found a highly accurate laboratory test that has been able to identify incognito cows infected with mastitis-causing bacteria.

Journalist

Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

