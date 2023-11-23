Farm Online
Bird flu detected on Danish poultry farm

November 23 2023 - 3:00pm
A cull of pheasants has been ordered on a Danish farm to curb the spread of bird flu. (EPA PHOTO)
About 2700 pheasants will be culled on a Danish poultry farm near the German border after bird flu was detected, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration says.

