Farm Online
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Home/Dairy

Lucy Collins calls for dairy industry to adopt animal welfare program

November 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vet and dairy farmer Lucy Collins recently completed a Nuffield scholarship. Picture supplied
Vet and dairy farmer Lucy Collins recently completed a Nuffield scholarship. Picture supplied

Australia's dairy industry could capitalise on market access advantages, benchmarking opportunities and genuine welfare advancement, if it adopted an animal welfare assessment program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.