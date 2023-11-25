Farm Online
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Home/News

Schools searching for ag teachers

By Sophia McCaughan
November 26 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An agriculture teacher shortage threatens the future of the skilled farming workforce. (HANDOUT/SUPPLIED)
An agriculture teacher shortage threatens the future of the skilled farming workforce. (HANDOUT/SUPPLIED)

Agriculture graduates are being urged to consider working in the classroom, as a shortage of teachers raises concerns about the future of the skilled farming workforce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.