Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Sweet success after flood disaster for Norco factory at Lismore

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 28 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smiling dairy producers and Norco board members at the re-opening of the Lismore ice cream factory: Ken Bryant, Bexhill; Paul Weir Tuncester, chairman Mike Jeffery, Australeden via Kempsey and the modern face of Norco Andrew Wilson, Woodlawn.
Smiling dairy producers and Norco board members at the re-opening of the Lismore ice cream factory: Ken Bryant, Bexhill; Paul Weir Tuncester, chairman Mike Jeffery, Australeden via Kempsey and the modern face of Norco Andrew Wilson, Woodlawn.

Dairy co-operative Norco has re-opened the doors to its flood-recovered ice cream factory after a $100 million build-it-better campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.