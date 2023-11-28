Farm Online
Rain turns cattle prices upwards, more upside ahead

Shan Goodwin
November 28 2023 - 11:30am
Confidence around the rails is returning on the back of rain and forecasts of more to come, agents report. Picture Shan Goodwin.
Restocker cattle categories have now jumped more than 70 cents a kilogram liveweight in the past four weeks on the back of rain, with the past week delivering widespread falls across eastern and central Australia and forecasts for above-average chances of more to come.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

