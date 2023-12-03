Farm Online
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Home/Cropping

$10m biosecurity strategy to protect Aust's vegetable industry

December 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A unique $10 million levy-funded collaborative biosecurity strategy is set to protect Australia's vegetable industry against exotic pests. Picture supplied
A unique $10 million levy-funded collaborative biosecurity strategy is set to protect Australia's vegetable industry against exotic pests. Picture supplied

A unique $10 million levy-funded collaborative biosecurity strategy is set to protect Australia's vegetable industry against exotic pests by strengthening pest surveillance, preparedness and management efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help