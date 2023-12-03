$10m biosecurity strategy to protect Aust's vegetable industry

A unique $10 million levy-funded collaborative biosecurity strategy is set to protect Australia's vegetable industry against exotic pests by strengthening pest surveillance, preparedness and management efforts.
The Vegetable Industry Biosecurity and Business Continuity Strategy will be led by AUSVEG with support from Plant Health Australia and state and territory biosecurity and research agencies.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said the five-year program would improve response capabilities and limit the impact of incursions.
"Historically, a new incursion has meant that farming properties are quarantined, and growers are unable to move their produce off-farm, losing the ability to fulfil current and potentially future contracts," Mr Fifield said.
"A key aspect of this new vegetable industry biosecurity strategy is the development of protocols that enable movement of produce and swift reinstatement of market access."
AUSVEG chief executive officer Michael Coote said the new program was a major step forward in Australia's preparedness in the face of an ever-increasing threat from exotic pests.
"The growing pressure on Australia's biosecurity demands the kind of flexible, proactive response that this new program can deliver," Mr Coote said.
"Using the latest monitoring techniques and with close collaboration between industry and government, this new program will offer the greatest possible protection to growers, industry, trade and regional communities."
Victorian vegetable grower and agronomist Stuart Grigg said the project, together with the broader national agricultural communities' exotic pest and disease focus, went a long way to help protect our industry.
"It's important our industry is at the forefront of understanding international exotic issues, being informed and prepared with best management practices should they be quickly required, while maintaining strong border controls," Mr Grigg said.
