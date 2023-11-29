Farm Online
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
MDB plan set to pass in spite of community angst

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
Updated November 29 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 11:37am
The government has the numbers to push ahead with its Murray Darling Basin Plan reforms but rural communities are far from happy. File photo.
The Albanese government has the numbers to pass its planned amendments to Murray Darling Basin (MDB) plan laws, with the Greens and independent senator David Pocock pledging their support this week for the reforms in spite of fierce opposition from farmer lobby groups.

