Meat & Livestock Australia's managing director has this morning announced he will resign, in what has come as a shock to the wider red meat industry.
Mr Strong has led the big research and development corporation for the past five years.
One of the pioneers of the industry's world-leading eating quality systems and a highly-experienced senior executive in the industry, he took over from Richard Norton.
He had previously been with MLA in a global markets role and his biggest role in the lead-up to the MLA MD gig was as managing director with AACo.
In a statement released this morning, Mr Strong said it had been a privilege to lead MLA and now was a good time to create an opportunity for the next leaders of MLA.
"We have just completed a very successful MLA Updates event in Bendigo," Mr Strong said.
"It demonstrated so many good things that MLA has done and are doing to support the Australian red meat and livestock industry. We are about to commence the development of the final year Annual Investment Plan of the current strategic plan and early next year we will be developing the next five-year plan.
"We have a great team and it will be good timing at Christmas to step aside and give the other leaders in the business the opportunity to develop and own those plans."
Mr Strong will finish up on December 22 and MLA said recruitment for the next MD will be announced in due course.
MLA chief operating officer Andrew Ferguson will be interim MD.
Mr Strong has become known in the past five years for his optimism about the future of the red meat industry and his belief that the record livestock prices that have been experienced were not only deserved but planned for.
He came to MLA with extensive skills in commercial and industry business management and administration, supply chain development, meat science and grading, genetics and marketing.
Having owned a number of meat retail outlets, Mr Strong has a unique perspective into consumer demand for high quality and consistent red meat produced in sustainable and high welfare systems and was a strong advocate during his time at MLA for 'whole of supply chain' thinking.
He is also well-known for the many years he spent managing and coaching the Australian Inter Collegiate Meat Judging Team.
Originally from a livestock background at Gunnedah in North West NSW where the family still farms, he is also a former Cattlemen's Union of Australia vice president.
