Family-style macadamia operation delivering lifestyle and income

North Queensland macadamia orchard Mountain View is a large, family-style operation providing both lifestyle and income.
The 78 hectare (177 acre) farm on Top Eureka Road at Dimbulah has a large, well kept orchard with 14,000 four-year-old macadamia trees.
Mountain View is being sold with the contracted 2024 crop.
The vermin fenced orchard is backed by a 120 megalitre water license and has a automatic irrigation and fertigation system in place.
There is a 30kW and a 15kW solar system to help offset energy costs.
Working improvements include a large workshop area and a packing shed equipped with a packing line and a dryer.
An array of modern farming equipment is also being offered with the property.
Accommodation includes a three bedroom house and a two bedroom cottage. Both of the air-conditioned homes have been renovated.
Contact Chris Atkinson, 0429 342 944, Elders Real Estate, Mareeba.
