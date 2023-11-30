Farm Online
Beef and lamb sales soar: MLA rides wave with new ad campaign

By Shan Goodwin
Updated November 30 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:45pm
Sam Thaiday and Sam Kekovich square off on beef and lamb but come to the conclusion both are delicious, in MLA's new ad campaign.
Falls in retail prices of beef and lamb are leading to soaring consumption and with strong supply coming down the pipeline for the next three years, Meat & Livestock Australia is looking to ride the wave for all it's worth.

