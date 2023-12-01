Farmers have welcomed the WA Premier's calls for the federal government to abandon plans to phase out live sheep exports by sea.
Roger Cook told the state parliament on Thursday, the policy was an "unnecessary burden" which should be reconsidered.
"We believe the welfare arrangements that are in place, the checks and balances that have been put in place as a result of the reforms around that are sufficient," Mr Cook said.
"We are on a single ticket here. Western Australian government and Western Australian farmers believe that the decisions the Federal Government is currently negotiating over are unnecessary."
The Premier's comments came in response to a report by the North Eastern Wheatbelt Region of Councils (NEWROC), which found the ban would cost the seven council areas more than $128 million.
The National Farmers' Federation has taken aim at the government, after NEWROC representatives in Canberra were denied a formal meeting with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
NFF President David Jochinke welcomed the WA Premier's support and said it was time for the federal government to listen.
"The evidence coming in continues to show there is no way to do this without destroying jobs, worsening welfare outcomes and testing our trading relationships," Mr Jochinke said.
"It's appropriate now for the Albanese Government to say that putting an end date on the trade just isn't responsible. The industry has improved and there is no longer a need for this policy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.