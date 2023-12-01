Farm Online
Friday, December 1, 2023
Home/News/Keep Farmers Farming

WA Premier calls on federal govt to abandon live ex ban

Updated December 1 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the Premier's support. File image.
The National Farmers' Federation has welcomed the Premier's support. File image.

Farmers have welcomed the WA Premier's calls for the federal government to abandon plans to phase out live sheep exports by sea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Keep Farmers Farming
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.