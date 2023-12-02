Farm Online
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Countries commit to ag resilience, climate action

DT
By Dakota Tait
December 2 2023 - 11:30am
Picture by Shutterstock.
Australia has endorsed a major pledge at the COP28 summit, joining 133 countries to recognise the impact of climate change on food systems around the globe and the importance of supporting agriculture to adapt.

