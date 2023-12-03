Farm Online
PhD student Alice Shirley wins Emerging Scientist award at 2023 DRF Symposium

By Hayley Warden
December 3 2023 - 11:00am
Second-year PhD student Alice Shirley, University of Sydney, won the Emerging Scientist competition at the Dairy Research Foundation Symposium in November. Picture by Hayley Warden
The first industry-wide thermal index for dairy cattle may be close as exciting research into the issue gains momentum.

