Grazing property 'ideal' for expansion or for an absentee owner

Part Belah is described as a 807 hectare (1994 acre) grazing property that is ideal for expansion or for an absentee owner.
Located on Colane Road 17km north of Nyngan, NSW, the country is predominantly open with scattered timber belts.
Part Belah has an attractive balance of grey self mulching soil types running to areas of red loams and clay on country that is generally level but rises to a slight slope.
There is an abundance of dry feed and herbage including salt bush.
Typical timbers include box, belah and red gum.
Part Belah has a 150m frontage to the permanent Gunningbar Creek, which ensures the property is watered even in the driest times.
There is also a diesel motor pump to transfer water to two of the dams.
A third shared dam is topped up from a nearby bore, but can also be supplied from the Gunningbar Creek.
The fencing is mostly near new 70/90/30 hinge joint with a top barbed wire.
Infrastructure includes a set of centrally located portable panel sheep yards with a drafting race.
Part Belah will be auctioned by Elders in Dubbo on December 12.
Contact Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Elders.
