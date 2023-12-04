Agents have highlighted the subdivision potential of a pretty high country cattle farm listed for sale near Mansfield.
It could be that tree-changers and not just cattle will enjoy the spectacular mountain views in the future.
The farm today encompasses 223 hectares (551 acres) of prime grazing country but is being offered on two titles, which may attract not just graziers but investors to the slopes.
The farm is listed for sale at between $2.8 million - $2.9 million, or around $5170 per acre.
While a productive working farm with an estimated carrying capacity of 150 cows, those two titles mean the buyer may choose to take advantage of the obvious lifestyle appeal of the farm and share the land.
One title takes 316 acres and the second, 234 acres.
The Goughs Bay farm is about 15 minutes from Mansfield, in the rolling foothills of the Victorian Alps.
It does have an older three-bedroom home although the new buyer might choose to start afresh to take best advantage of the 360-degree views.
From the existing home site, you can see the Alps spread out above, including the state's most popular snow resort Mount Buller.
"Moreover, this property boasts multiple potential house sites, each promising a unique perspective on this stunning natural panorama," agents said.
The property also has a four-bay shed/workshop and large hay shed.
Other improvements include "good" fencing and well-maintained cattle yards.
Water is securely supplied from a number of dams and a seasonal creek.
For more information contact the agents from McGrath Mansfield - Catherine Pigdon on 0419 001528 or Sam McDougall on 0475 235669.
