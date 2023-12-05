Agents said when they listed a family's farm block for sale at Pekina in South Australia's Mid North back in August "the property must be sold".
After the good-sized property failed to sell at an action held by Ray White Rural at the Jamestown Football Clubrooms in early October, they have been as good as their word.
At the auction, the property was passed in after a vendor bid of $2.2 million.
Agents soon posted a selling price of $2.3 million, or around $1074 per acre for Gum View Hills which takes in 867 hectares (2142 acres).
Now there is a new price of $1,950,000 for the property, about $910/ac.
Agents say the family's offering presents an ideal opportunity for a genuine mixed farming property with a blend of productive cropping land and timbered hills grazing.
The new owner will enjoy the benefits of the family's fencing program over the past eight years with an estimated 80 per cent of farm fences replaced.
The family has successfully run and managed a mixed farming enterprise of rotational cropping and livestock at Pekina, which is about 40km north of Jamestown.
The property's annual average rainfall is around 400-425mm.
Gum View Hills' arable country (350ha, 866 acres) is said to be well set up for a continuous cropping program with a no-till cropping system and sound agronomic practices over a long period of time
The balance of the property is hills grazing land in good heart with an abundance of native grasses and clovers along with timbered areas providing stock shelter.
Livestock water is secured through two equipped bores
Improvements include multiple sheep yards, machinery and hay shedding.
For more information contact Sam Krieg on 0484 288698 and Daniel Schell on 0415 436379.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.