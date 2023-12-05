Nerang is an outstanding 386 hectare (954 acre) cropping and grazing property featuring fertile black soils and a creek frontage.
Located 14km from Moree and 19km from Gurley (19km), an area of 260ha has previously used for grain and fodder production.
The 126ha (311 acres) of grazing country is supported by Tycannah Creek frontage and a storage dam.
Timber include myall and belah, which is indicative of the quality of the soil.
Infrastructure includes a hay shed, and a set of steel cattle yards equipped with a heavy duty cattle crush. There is also a windmill, storage tank, and a concrete water trough.
Expressions of interest for Nerang close with Colliers Agribusiness on December 13.
Contact Bob Coote, 0409 757 765, or James Beer, 0416 859 565, Colliers Agribusiness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.