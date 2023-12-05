Farm Online
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/Beef

Rain has northerners looking south to January weaners

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the boost in cattle prices, all eyes are now focused on southern weaners next January. File photo.
With the boost in cattle prices, all eyes are now focused on southern weaners next January. File photo.

Northern restockers with some solid rain confidence under their belt are already starting to eye off the big feature lines of weaners being prepared for new year sales in the south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.