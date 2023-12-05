Update: Quality cropping, grazing country sold before auction

Update: The quality 464 hectare (1147 acre) cropping and grazing property Kyntyre has sold before its auction with Colliers Agribusiness scheduled for Wednesday.
Located on Boo Boo Road 16km from Bellata and 33km from Moree, the outstanding cropping and grazing property has fertile black soils and Gurley Creek frontage.
The contract price of Kyntyre has not been disclosed.
However, Moree country has typically been selling for more than $5000 a cropping acre with supporting infrastructure, with some places making topping $6000/acre.
Kyntyre has has about 371ha of farming country, presented as a long fallow opportunity for cotton or next season's winter crop.
The 94ha of myall/belah grazing country is divided into four paddocks and has a large body of feed.
There is a set of steel cattle yards.
Water is supplied from a frontage to Gurley Creek and a dam.
Infrastructure includes two dwellings, a grain shed, workshop and two grain silos. A solar power system is also connected.
Marketing was handled by Bob Coote and James Beer, Colliers Agribusiness.
