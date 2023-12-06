Farm Online
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Home/News

North East farmhouse is a living tribute to Melbourne's livestock saleyard history

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The home for sale near Wangaratta is built from bluestone blocks taken from the Newmarket Saleyards, once Australia's premier selling centre. Pictures supplied.
The home for sale near Wangaratta is built from bluestone blocks taken from the Newmarket Saleyards, once Australia's premier selling centre. Pictures supplied.

Before the Pakenham saleyard is set to become the last livestock selling centre to be squeezed out of Melbourne, there was Newmarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help