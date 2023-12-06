Parafield presented with a 24ha award winning olive grove

Parafield Olives is described as country living at its best, comprising of a highly productive 214 hectare (530 acre) property with an award winning 24ha (60 acre) organic olive grove.
Located 2km off the Sturt Highway at Yarragundry 10 minutes west of Wagga Wagga, the Riverina, NSW, property features flats along Sandy Creek, which rises to undulating country.
The olive grove features award winning table varieties including: wallis, kalamata, pendolina, cucco, palermo and Hardys mammoth.
Parafield is very known within the industry and performed particularly well at the recent Australian International Olive Awards 2023, including four gold and a silver medal.
The property is regarded as ideal for livestock and cropping and is divided into nine paddocks.
Parafield is also currently running 60 cows with calves, 30 replacement females and 100 Merino ewes and lambs.
About 70 per cent is considered open grazing or cropping country with the balance and being the olive grove and a vegetation regrowth area.
The fencing is described as being in good condition with a large percentage having been replaced.
Water is supplied from two solar powered bores and five dams with a storage capacity of more than 10 megalitres. There is also more than 300,000 litres of fresh water.
The winter dominate average annual rainfall at Yarragundry is about 533mm (21 inches).
Parafield also has a commanding six bedroom, four bathroom homestead.
Working improvements include a 36x8m Colorbond shed with a lockable area plus an open end for machinery storage, a horse complex, and steel cattle yards equipped with a loading ramp, race and crush.
Expressions of interest close on December 21.
Contact Scott Myers, 0428 763 434, H Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga.
