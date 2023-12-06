Farm Online
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Home/Newsletter

Australia Post's letter delivery to drop to every second day

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 6 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australians are to get a reduced regular letter delivery from daily to every second day under Albanese government reforms designed to modernise Australia Post and keep the self-funded government-owned enterprise from seeking government handouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.