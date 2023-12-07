Severe tropical cyclone Jasper slowly heading towards Qld coast

Severe tropical cyclone Jasper is set to gradually move towards the Queensland coast next week.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the currently category 3 intensity cyclone is expected strengthen further, while tracking south-south west into the Coral Sea on Thursday night.
BOM has forecast Jasper to reach high-end category 4 intensity later on Thursday and possibly category 5 on Thursday night.
BOM says Jasper is likely to weaken on the weekend, but will remain as a tropical cyclone next week.
"Jasper is forecast to gradually move in a general southwesterly track towards the Queensland coast early next week," BOM says its official statement issued on Thursday morning.
"At this stage the highest risk of a cyclone impact is the region north of Mackay but the timing and severity of the coastal impact remains highly uncertain at this stage."
