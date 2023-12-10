Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Betta Milk sale clears competition hurdle, expected to finalise soon

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
December 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Betta Milk factory in Burnie. File picture
The Betta Milk factory in Burnie. File picture

Plans for the latest sale of big Tasmanian dairy company Betta Milk have cleared a hurdle, with the competition watchdog making no objection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help