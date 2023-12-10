Yanco Ag wins top gong at national Cows Create Careers competition

A team of Year 7 students from Yanco Agricultural High School have been crowned the 2023 Cows Create Careers National Junior School Champions for term three, winning $3000 in prizemoney.
Better known as The Milkers, students Jake Wilmshurst, Archer Cusack, Seth Eastley and Eli Hayes created a witty, yet insightful, video that reflected their experience during the program.
Yanco Agricultural High School agricultural teacher Fiona Edwards said all Year 7 students since 2014 have participated in the program.
"There are no longer any dairy farms near the school, so this program exposes the students to career opportunities in the dairy industry," she said.
"This year we had 31 students participate in the program where we submitted two entries to the competition.
"The creation of a mootube video required teamwork, with half a day spent filming several takes to reach the final product.
"The prizemoney will be used towards upgrading our calf-raising area as they are currently raised in our old dairy building and we would like to have a new yard in their paddock for them."
Established in 2004, the Cows Create Careers competition aims to increase the awareness of dairy industry careers by allowing students to rear and care for two three-week-old calves at their school.
More than 15,000 students from 230 schools in 16 regions across Australia were provided with dairy industry curriculum in term two and three, at no cost.
As part of the program, students formed teams to complete industry-based assessments which included a 60-second video based on their learnings.
Participating schools were also visited by a local dairy farmer to teach students how to care for the calves as well as an industry advocate to speak about their career in the industry.
Jaydee Events director John Hutchison said the project highlights the range of university, vocational and professional pathways within the dairy industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.