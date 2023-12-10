Dairies push for healthier waterways

More than 70 dairies across one south-west Victorian shire are leading the effort for healthier waterways.
The Corangamite Shire farms have adopted more sustainable practices and management plans under the Corangamite Catchment Management Authority's Sustainable Dairies program. The initiative has helped farmers better understand nutrient management, including effluent use and storage.
It comes after a three-month blue green algae outbreak in the Curdies River which killed tens of thousands of fish highlighted the impact of fertiliser for pasture and effluent from cows being washed into the waterways.
The CCMA will draw on the program again to host a four-day workshop series in Timboon from December 12 to 13.
