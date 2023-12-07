Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Jasper warnings upgraded to include 1000km stretch of Qld coast

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 7 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bureau of Meteorology has severe tropical cyclone Jasper hitting the Queensland Coast on about Tuesday morning. Map by BOM
The Bureau of Meteorology has severe tropical cyclone Jasper hitting the Queensland Coast on about Tuesday morning. Map by BOM

The Bureau of Meteorology has upgraded its advice on Severe Tropical Cyclone Jasper, saying the highest risk of impact now lies somewhere along the 1000km stretch between Cooktown and Mackay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.