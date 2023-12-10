'Exceptional' cropping land north of Ballarat passed in at auction

The offer of a productive cropping and grazing farm north of Ballarat and just east of Clunes failed to sell through an online auction today (Friday).
Haviland was said to provide an "exceptional" cropping opportunity across 331 hectares (818 acres) at Ullina.
The online sale began with a listing price of $5850 per acre to be followed by a later vendor's bid of $6400 but failed to attract bidding.
At that vendor's bid, the property would be worth $5,235,200 in total.
Listed by Nutrien Harcourts Ballarat, the farm was said to be a rare opportunity in a tightly held district.
Located 35km from Ballarat and 10km from Clunes, the well appointed farm is surrounded by volcanic landscape of pastures and expansive rolling hills.
Agents said the gently undulating land is on productive red volcanic and clay loam soil types well suited to majority cropping and/or livestock.
It has established pastures of phalaris, ryegrass and clovers.
The farm is fenced into 20 main paddocks and is in two non-contiguous lots.
The homestead block of 195ha is located on Ullina-Kooroocheang Road and a further 136ha is one kilometre further north along Mulquinneys Road.
The sale included an historic three-bedroom homestead dating back to the 1900's.
Agents said the homestead is still largely in its original condition but has had some improvements and extensions over the years.
The homestead is surrounded by stables and various shedding plus a tennis court.
It has a two-stand woolshed and yards, two large machinery sheds with power connected, hay shed, three silos, cattle yards and ramp.
The property is watered via catchment dams to most paddocks and one bore at the homestead, with Middle Creek running through a portion of the northern block.
For further information contact the selling agent Adrian Smith on 0400 178945.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.