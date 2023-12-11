Farm Online
Home/News

Tropical cyclone Jasper continues to bear down on Queensland coast

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclone Jasper is set to cross the Queensland coast between Cape Flattery and Cardwell on Wednesday. Map by zoom.earth
Cyclone Jasper is set to cross the Queensland coast between Cape Flattery and Cardwell on Wednesday. Map by zoom.earth

Cyclone Jasper is set to cross the Queensland coast along a 600km stretch of the far north Queensland coast between Cape Flattery and Cardwell on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.