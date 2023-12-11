NFF signs up to global climate alliance

The National Farmers' Federation has come together with farmers' groups across the globe to form a new supergroup focused on putting producers at the forefront of the climate change discussion.
The Agriculture Climate Alliance is calling on governments to listen to and invest in food and fibre as part of the path to low-emissions economies, to protect both food security and farmers' livelihoods.
Federated Farmers New Zealand and the Federation of Rural Associations of Mercosur, representing farmers groups' across Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay, have joined the NFF in launching the Alliance, but there's hope associations from other countries could add their names to the list.
In its inaugural statement, the Alliance said agriculture is in a unique position, on both the "frontline of climate impacts" as well as a "critical part of the climate solution".
"Farmers are essential to climate action and have always sought to adapt and mitigate the challenges presented by a varied climate," the statement read.
"But farmer's contribution isn't a given. While the risks are great, opportunities exist. Effective policies and the right support will allow farmers to capture the benefit the transition to a low-carbon economy offers."
An NFF delegation has spent the past week at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where Australia joined 133 countries in signing a pledge recognising the impact of climate change on agriculture.
The Alliance has used the summit to ask governments and civil society to commit to five key principles around food production and the low-emissions transition, such as evidence-based policies supporting rural livelihoods and more investment in climate research and technologies to improve agricultural resilience.
It's also drawn attention to the role of livestock and mitigating livestock-related emissions, as well as encouraging circular agriculture and reducing food waste before and after the farmgate.
