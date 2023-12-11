Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

NFF signs up to global climate alliance

DT
By Dakota Tait
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new group represents farmers' associations across Australia, New Zealand and South America. Picture by Shutterstock.
The new group represents farmers' associations across Australia, New Zealand and South America. Picture by Shutterstock.

The National Farmers' Federation has come together with farmers' groups across the globe to form a new supergroup focused on putting producers at the forefront of the climate change discussion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.