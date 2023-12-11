Farm Online
West Australian genetics make ABV history

December 11 2023 - 1:00pm
The Kitchen family's Carenda Holsteins has dominated the December release of Australian Breeding Values, including the top BPI Holstein, Carneda Jeronimo Vida. Picture supplied
ONE West Australian Holstein herd has dominated this DataGene's latest release of Australian Breeding Values - a first since the industry introduced genetic predictions 40 years ago.

