'Bang for buck': Council calls on government to restore underpass funding

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 10:00am
Moyne Shire councillors say the state government needs to restore funding for cattle underpasses to help farmers as well as the safety of motorists.
Moyne Shire Council has called on the state government to restore an infrastructure program that eradicates dangerous road hazards and delivers up to $30 for every dollar spent.

