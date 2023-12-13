Farm Online
Home/Beef

Zero hunger, zero emissions: UN outlines how livestock can lead the way

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 14 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The United Nations has outlined the pathways livestock industries can take to both feed a growing world and halt climate change. Picture via Shutterstock.
The United Nations has outlined the pathways livestock industries can take to both feed a growing world and halt climate change. Picture via Shutterstock.

Most of the pathways outlined by the United Nations in its first real foray into directing agrifood systems towards a net zero emissions future are already well trodden by Australia's livestock industries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.