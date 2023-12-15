Farm Online
Home/News

'Stagnant or going backwards': rural health in poor state

DT
By Dakota Tait
December 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
According to the report, Medicare is used 50pc less in rural areas. Picture by Shutterstock.
According to the report, Medicare is used 50pc less in rural areas. Picture by Shutterstock.

Rural Australians are continuing to lag behind their city counterparts when it comes to health outcomes, with concern growing the system is stranding the communities who contribute the most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.