Revealed: Australia's top 50 Merino ram studs of 2023

A South Australian stud has topped the nation's Merino stud rankings in a list dominated by NSW.
And another SA stud - a very familiar name - has topped the price charts.
The stud Merino sector was not immune from the bruising suffered by the beef bull and terminal ram stud sectors amid plunging commercial livestock prices during most of 2023.
The average Merino stud ram price appeared to have suffered a greater fall than the drop in the wool price over 2023.
The average ram price for the top 50 Merino studs in 2023 was $2810, a 25 per cent drop from the exceptional 2022 average across the top 50 studs of $3773.
During 2023 the key wool index, the Eastern Market Indicator, fell 17 per cent from its peak of 1368c/kg in March to 1129c/kg in November.
Nutrien stud Merino specialist Stephen Chalmers said the ram market had performed "pretty well".
"A lot of stud breeders expected a lot worse," Mr Chalmers said.
"But most breeders were happy with the prices they received considering the circumstances."
Mr Chalmers believed mutton and lamb prices were a bigger influence on the Merino ram market than the wool price.
The National Trade Lamb Indicator dropped nearly 50 per cent in 2023, from 811c/kg in January to a low of 421c/kg in September when most Merino ram sales were underway. It had recovered to more than 600c/kg by December.
Mr Chalmers said the most surprising trend in 2023 was the number of usual buyers who did not buy rams, mainly driven by a fear of a looming El Nino drought.
"If I was a farm operator there is no way I would do that. You'd usually buy a few each year to spread out your budget."
A familiar name returned to the top of the ram price list, with South Australian stud Collinsville selling a ram for $70,000, to be the highest-priced Merino ram in 2023. Collinsville holds the world record price for a ram sold in 1989 for $450,00. It also holds the Australian on-property Merino record of $88,000, set in 2021.
Another well-known name, Wanganella-Poll Boonoke, in NSW's Riverina, sold a ram for $35,000 in 2023, followed by consistent Victorian stud Banavie, which sold a ram for $30,000.
To qualify for our list, studs had to offer a minimum of 50 rams in a single-vendor sale, with an 80 per cent or higher clearance. After-auction and private sales were not included.
Ewe sales were not included, as the number of studs offering ewes were too spasmodic.
The Top 10
Studs from three states were represented in the top 10-performed Merino studs in 2023.
Six were in NSW, three in Victoria, and the sole South Australian stud, Glenlea Park, was also the top-ranked stud.
The average price for a ram in our top 10 was $3537 in 2023, down 27 per cent on the $4825 average across the top 10 of 2022.
There were five new entrants in the top 10 - Glenlea Park, Grassy Creek, Richmond, Yalgoo and Terrick West.
Grassy Creek deserves a special mention, increasing its average ram price in 2023 compared to 2022. That was a very rare achievement.
Ram sale average $4065
Glenlea Park was the only Australian Merino stud to top the $4000 ram average mark in 2023, and in doing so was the No. 1 ranked Merino stud.
Its 2023 average ram price of $4065 was just down $221, or 5 per cent, on 2022's sale average - which was a state record average for the breed.
That's not bad going in an uncertain market environment.
The 2023 sale topped at $28,000, which was significantly higher than 2022's top of $19,000.
Glenlea Park principal Peter Wallis said the stud's philosophy was all about balance.
"We were obviously pleased last year having such a strong sale but also concerned that we didn't want to become out of reach of good commercial breeders," he said.
"This year felt like it was a lot better balanced between achieving a good result and also allowing commercial guys to get some good flock rams."
"My proudest moment is not achieving the highest prices but seeing our genetics get used in different environments for both studs and commercial breeders," he said.
Ram sale average $3849
Yarrawonga Merino stud is again in our top 10 list, improving its ranking from last year's fourth position.
It was a sign of the consistency of the stud and the rams it offers.
Yarrawonga sold 278 rams at its 2023 sale, at a top price of $26,000 and average of $3849.
The stud's sale average in 2022 was $4975 for 280 rams sold.
Stud co-principal Steve Phillips described the 2023 sale as "amazing", saying it was a tribute to his father, Don, who had died in January.
"He founded the stud and it was his passion and lifelong dream," Mr Phillips said.
"The ram sale was always a highlight of Dad's year and we will miss him."
Ram sale average $3752
Last year Wallaloo Park ranked No. 2 in Australia; this year it's No. 3. That's a sure sign of the quality emanating from the Victorian stud.
Its 2023 average of $3752 was down on last year's $5377, but the 2022 sale result was a runaway train, with Wallaloo Park principal Trent Carter even admitting he had tried - and failed - to "tame the average".
The top price of the 204 rams sold in 2023 was $18,000.
After the 2023 sale Mr Carter said there was a concerted effort to increase the number of rams offered, which the stud has done for the past few years, and the results had paid off.
"In the current market, we decided to add an extra 10 per cent more rams, as we've got a very strong loyal client base," he said.
"We know there are a lot of dynamics happening in the industry at the moment, so I'm very excited and thrilled with this result for the day."
He said it was important producers understood there needed to be fluctuations in the market, especially as "we've come off a very high spike".
Ram sale average $3672
Here's a rare beast - a stud that increased its sale average from 2022.
But that is just what Grassy Creek Merino stud did in 2023.
And in doing so it entered the top 10 of the nation's best performing studs in 2023.
Grassy Creek's 174 Poll Merino and Merino rams sold for an average of $3672, up $150 on the 2022 sale.
Grassy Creek co-principal Mick Corkhill said the sale exceeded his expectations.
"It was great to see return buyers and new clients with confidence in the wool industry, which still has a great future."
Ram sale average $3664
Another top-10 performance entrenched Banavie Merino stud as one of Australia's most in-demand ram breeders.
The Victorian stud topped the national rankings last year, and backed that up again to be ranked No. 5 in 2023.
The stud sold averaged $3664 for 93 rams, with a top of $30,000 in a sale conducted with sister stud Charinga.
Banavie stud principal Tim Polkinghorne said while the average was down on 2022's average of $5489, he said the 2023 sale was a "huge result".
"Interest was very solid in the current environment and commercial clients served us extremely well," Mr Polkinghorne said.
"There were a couple of new clients buying, and our numbers are good, based on the strong support."
Ram sale average $3427
Lachlan Merinos improved its ranking in 2022, up from 2022's No. 9 spot.
And while its 2023 sale average of $3427 was down on last year's $4492, the 2022 average was bolstered by an $80,000 ram sale.
This year's top was $8500, which was reached twice.
Lachlan Merinos principal Mitch Rubie was pleased with the 2023 sale.
"It was encouraging to see so many people who bought last year and were happy with their purchase (to) bring their neighbour along today," he said.
"The top-priced rams are productive sheep who went to really proud wool growers."
Ram sale average $3382
Langdene Merino stud continued its impressive showing of 2022, when it was ranked No. 6 Merino stud in Australia.
The stud sold 106 rams offered at an average of $3382 at its 2023 sale, with the sale's top-price of $10,000, reached twice.
While that average may have been down on 2022's phenomenal $4585 average, it wasn't far off the 2021 average of $3956, which was a then-record average.
Ram sale average $3208
Richmond Merinos has leapt into the top 10 national Merino ranking, from 21st position in 2022.
And it did so by equalling its 2022 record top price of $16,000 and staying within shouting distance of its 2022 average of $3834
Richmond Merino stud principal Trevor Ryan said he was thrilled with the result.
"We paddock run our sheep, put them under a bit of pressure, get them out in the weather, in the rain, in the sunlight, out in the barley grass," Mr Ryan said.
Of note was the sale was held back on property after a few wet years.
Ram sale average $3182
Yalgoo Genetics is another top 10 debutant, after a very strong on-property sale.
Its 2023 ram sale sold 93 Merino rams to an average of $3182, which was not far off the previous year's average of $3706.
But its $9000 top ram was an increase on 2022's $8000 top.
There were also an extra 20 rams offered compared to 2022.
Yalgoo Genetics stud principal Jock Nivison said the stud's operation was "predominantly based around fleece value with a healthy balance of traits to assist with cost of production and early joinings".
"We know what works and we don't chop and change. We're disciplined in our approach to achieving high income and low cost sheep for all."
Ram sale average $3112
Victorian stud Terrick West rounds out the top 10, making its debut on the list.
It did so by achieving an average of $3112, which was slightly down on 2022's sale average of $3702, a then-record for the stud.
To put that in context, the 2023 average of $3112 was significantly ahead of the 2021 average of $2824.
Terrick West co-principal Ross McGauchie was very happy with the 2023 sale result.
"We're happy with the quality of the stock and we're very pleased that a lot of people agreed with us, and spent good, serious money on good rams," he said.
