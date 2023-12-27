Picasso Cows a winner for ACC students

Primary school students at Australian Christian College (ACC), Singleton, have taken out the top prize for Best Learning Journal in the Picasso Cows national education program.
The top gong comes as the ACC student journals showed both a high resolution of art and a deep understanding of the Australian dairy industry. Further, the learning Journal provided the judges with an insight into how the program evolved at the school in both science and the creative arts.
Students from the junior school spent Term 3 participating in a national education program, Picasso Cows, as part of NSW's $30 million Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program (SFIRP).
As part of the program, the school received a life-sized fibreglass cow that students the students decorated as they learn about one of Australia's biggest agricultural industries through interactive learning journals, work sheets, games and quizzes.
The Picasso Cows program is an initiative by Dairy Australia to provide the next generation of curious minds with a creative way to learn about one of Australia's most important agricultural industries - all the way from how farmers raise calves, to crafting delicious products, delivering milk sustainability to Australians, and dairy's role in a healthy diet.
Picasso Cows in NSW is funded by the Australian and NSW government's Storm and Flood Industry Recovery Program. Since the storm and floods of February and March 2021, the ongoing wet weather, storms and floods continued to impact many of those s located in the 78 impacted Local Government Areas (LGAs) across NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.