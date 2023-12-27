Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Picasso Cows a winner for ACC students

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
December 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Christian College students with their completed entry in Picasso cows.
Australian Christian College students with their completed entry in Picasso cows.

Primary school students at Australian Christian College (ACC), Singleton, have taken out the top prize for Best Learning Journal in the Picasso Cows national education program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help