Farm Online
Home/Dairy

mRNA vaccine on track for the end of 2024

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
December 30 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is hoped a mRNA vaccine for foot and mouth will be ready by the end of 2024. File picture
It is hoped a mRNA vaccine for foot and mouth will be ready by the end of 2024. File picture

Work continues to progress on an mRNA vaccine for the foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases with one expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.