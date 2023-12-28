Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

When your farm looks its best for sale - our top property pictures for 2023

By Chris McLennan and Mark Phelps
Updated December 29 2023 - 8:57am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The client makes a handy prop when it comes to demonstrating the promise of this crop at Dunedoo in the Central West of NSW. The Gaden family's Lockerbie (3338ha, 8248 acres) has been listed by Meares and Associates, NSW.
The client makes a handy prop when it comes to demonstrating the promise of this crop at Dunedoo in the Central West of NSW. The Gaden family's Lockerbie (3338ha, 8248 acres) has been listed by Meares and Associates, NSW.

Real estate agents in the bush commonly employ a much different strategy to farm selling campaigns than their city colleagues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.