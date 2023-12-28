When your farm looks its best for sale - our top property pictures for 2023

Real estate agents in the bush commonly employ a much different strategy to farm selling campaigns than their city colleagues.
The coming of drones revolutionised marketing campaigns to give a sense of the landscape to the prospective buyers but photographs are still king.
Buyers want to see what the soil can grow, how the sheds are looking, the state of the shearing shed, the cattle crush, are fences and gates in good nick?
The house, if the farm still has one, is of secondary importance whereas in the city the kitchen splashback or the kerb appeal might be critical to buyers.
Dams and troughs, the laneways, silos, stock yards (are they steel or timber) - the agents have checklists they know the buyers want to see?
Buyers pore over those pictures, they like the still shots from the drone but the location is of more importance.
How far to grain terminals, stock selling centres, does any irrigation entitlement come with the sale?
Maps are always important with the online listings.
Agents say even with the coming of the digital age, printed brochures featuring those pictures are still part of the marketing mix.
Shots of existing stock are handy to demonstrate how well they are doing.
Some pictures are pinched off the drone, some are taken by the agent on their mobile phone but the best are still taken on the office camera, or by a professional if the agent have been given the budget by their client.
Owners choose their agents carefully, not everyone is sharing equally in the record prices being paid for land.
They want to squeeze every dollar from their much loved farm .
After all it is the final reward for all that blood, sweat and tears - for them and often many past generations.
Our national property editors have seen many thousands of these property pictures during the year, here is our selection of some of the best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.