Inverleigh offered with 1300 acres of laser-levelled country

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated December 20 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 9:00am
Inverleigh will be auctioned by Schute Bell Badgery Lumby in Dubbo on February 24. Picture suppled
Macquarie/Bogan floodplain property Inverleigh is 1328 hectares (3280 acres) of quality country featuring 526ha (1300 acres) of arable country that has been laser levelled and developed for irrigation.

