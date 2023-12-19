Farm Online
Argus launches frozen boxed beef pricing assessment

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
December 20 2023 - 6:00am
The new Argus pricing assessment for Australian frozen boxed beef shows how this market has travelled over the past six months.
The first weekly assessment and market analysis on Australian frozen boxed beef from agriculture commodities price reporting agency Argus says exports have been under pressure as an overhang in supply from the United States herd liquidation limits Asian buying.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

