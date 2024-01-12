Farm Online
Home/Beef

Livestock, horticulture lead the way in Australian AI applications

DT
By Dakota Tait
January 13 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AI could radically reshape job opportunities in agriculture in coming years. Picture by Shutterstock.
AI could radically reshape job opportunities in agriculture in coming years. Picture by Shutterstock.

Agriculture has been identified as one of the key areas of growth for artificial intelligence in Australia, but government, research and industry will need to work together to take advantage of the opportunity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DT

Dakota Tait

Agricultural Digital Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.