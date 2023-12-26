Ag college well on the way on the Longy road back

Agricultural education is making a comeback, with ag colleges reporting strong enrolments as young people explore the opportunities within the burgeoning sector.
In Victoria's Wimmera, 130 year old Longerenong College is enjoying a renaissance.
Just over 15 years ago the college's long-term future was cloudy, with then operator of the college Melbourne University announcing plans to pull out of the space.
However, fast-forward to 2024 and the outlook is rosy.
College general manager Avril Hogan said there was solid demand for both the college's short-term and full time offerings.
"Students are keen to get out in the industry as soon as possible and that is why our apprenticeship/traineeships in Certificate III and IV in agriculture are really popular," she said.
"The student works full time with a farmer or in an agribusiness and then comes to Longy for five or six week long blocks where they do the classes and assessments, which we have found is particularly good for students who just do not enjoy the classroom."
Liam Forde, Woodend, in Victoria's Macedon Ranges, has come to Longerenong to complete an apprenticeship.
In an innovation last seen in the 1990s he will do his on-farm training on the college farm.
"It was a win-win, Liam does not have a family farm to do the practical elements of the course, so by doing his apprenticeship at Longy he helped us with the stock and cropping program on the college farm, and we trained him in the process," Ms Hogan said.
She said the college was gearing up for a big year in 2024.
"Next year the full time program has 69 students enrolled, which is comfortably the largest number we've had, the previous high was 52 in 2020.".
Ms Hogan said she felt the practical nature of the courses offered was attracting students.
"We are giving students easy entry and exit points so they don't have to stay for two years and can select the programs they want to complete."
"Historically students did four qualifications in two years. Now they can select which of the four qualifications important to them that they would like to do."
