Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Farmers count the cost of record sheep stealing spree

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There were 118 cases of sheep theft reported to police for the year. The total haul by crooks was $1,764,858 the highest amount in at least a decade.
There were 118 cases of sheep theft reported to police for the year. The total haul by crooks was $1,764,858 the highest amount in at least a decade.

Thefts of sheep from farms were reported to police 118 times across the state in the past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.