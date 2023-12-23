Farmers count the cost of record sheep stealing spree

Thefts of sheep from farms were reported to police 118 times across the state in the past year.
Their total value was recorded as $1,764,858 the highest amount in at least a decade, according to the latest crime statistics.
Most cases of sheep theft were reported in the Loddon Shire in north-central Victoria.
Police investigated the theft of about 700 sheep from near Logan, within Loddon Shire, back in February although the actual theft was anytime from October 21 to February 1.
The flock was valued at nearly $140,000.
Diesel and petrol remain one of the most often stolen items from Victorian farms.
The latest Victorian crime statistics show fuel remains one of the most sought after farm necessities.
According to the updated crime tally for 2023, a total of 94 diesel thefts and 21 petrol thefts were reported to police.
Petrol stealing is on par with previous years but diesel thefts were up by 30 cases on the year before and most reported since 2019.
The crime statistics also show cattle rustling is on the decline.
A total of 32 stolen cattle reports were to police, about half the total of previous years.
The value of the cattle reported stolen was $456,960.
A camel worth $1000 was also reported stolen to police, the first camel theft reported since 2018.
A large amount of chemicals were also stolen from farms costing $18,569 for the 15 reported thefts.
It was colder in Victoria this year and wood prices were high so thefts of firewood were up, at 18 reports it was double that of last year. The average value of thefts was $936.
The number of solar panels stolen from farms was up slightly on last year as well, numbering 12 for the year. The value of those thefts was a record $92,540.
There were 26 reports of trailers being pinched, with an average value of $2685.
The reports of cash or documents being stolen from Victorian farms was also up slightly, with 82 reports made to police.
The average amount of cash stolen was $3448.
The number of firearms or ammunition thefts was almost double last year with 58 reports.
There was a single case of an explosive theft.
Food thefts were well down, while furniture thefts were well up.
Tools, televisions and jewellery thefts were well down.
