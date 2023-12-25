Fruit, vegetable and nut consumption jumps during December

Australians are set to spend more than $1 billion on fresh fruit, vegetables and nuts during December.
Hort Innovation chief executive officer Brett Fifield said the festive season traditionally sees an increase in fresh produce purchased and this year is sticking with the Christmas tradition.
"December compares to an average of $882 million each month for the rest of the year" Mr Fifield said.
"This year has seen extreme weather conditions.
"More than ever, it is important to support Australian horticulture and stock up with Australian fresh to celebrate the festive season in style."
Hort Innovation data shows the most popular fruits in the lead-up to the festive season to be strawberries, mangoes and blueberries, bananas, apples and avocados.
The most popular vegetables include potatoes, fresh salad, carrots and cucumber.
The consumption of cherries, lychees, raspberries, passionfruit, lemon and lime increases during December.
Potatoes, fresh salad, onions, herbs, pumpkin and lettuce are also in demand.
Mr Fifield said December marks the beginning of the sweetcorn, summerfruit and table grape seasons and with warmer weather watermelons are also popular choice.
"Dried fruits and nuts feature strongly in our groceries in the lead up to Christmas, all nuts showing uplift in purchasing including almonds and macadamias," Mr Fifield said.
"On home soil and across international markets, the horticulture sector is highlighting its quality produce through a host of industry-funded initiatives.
Current campaigns include:
