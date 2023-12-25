Farm Online
Fruit, vegetable and nut consumption jumps during December

December 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Fruit, vegetable and nut consumption jumps across Australia to more than $1 billion during December, says Hort Innovation.
Australians are set to spend more than $1 billion on fresh fruit, vegetables and nuts during December.

